Conference Tournament Roundup: UVA survives on Beekman’s buzzer-beater

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from the ACC and Big 12 men’s basketball Conference Tournaments.

Beekman’s buzzer-beater leads top-seeded UVA to win over Syracuse

Reece Beekman’s three-pointer as time expired lifted UVA, the No. 1 seed, to a 72-69 victory over 8th-seeded Syracuse Thursday afternoon in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The game-winning shot was Beekman’s only bucket of the contest. Sam Hauser led UVA in scoring with 21 points while Jay Huff added 13 points, 12 rebounds, and four blocks. Trey Murhpy III finished with 15 points for the Cavaliers. Syracuse was led in scoring by Buddy Boeheim, who poured in a game-high 31 points.

UVA advances to the ACC Tournament semifinal round Friday night. The Cavaliers are scheduled to play the winner of Miami/Georgia Tech at 6:30 p.m.

ACC Tournament Quarterfinal - Thursday, March 11

(6) North Carolina vs. (3) Virginia Tech - 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

WVU falls to Oklahoma State in Big 12 Quarterfinal

No. 4 seed West Virginia lost to fifth-seeded Oklahoma State, 72-69, Thursday afternoon in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament. The Mountaineers had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds but Sean McNeil’s three-pointer came after the final buzzer sounded.

West Virginia was led in scoring by Miles McBride, who scored 19 points and dished out six assists, and Taz Sherman, who poured in 19 points off the bench. Cade Cunningham and Avery Anderson III each scored 17 points to lead the Cowboys.

West Virginia will now await its seed for the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

