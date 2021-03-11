Advertisement

DOJ seeks $3.2M from West Virginia governor’s coal companies

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice speaks during the State of the State Address in the House...
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice speaks during the State of the State Address in the House Chambers of the West Virginia State Capitol Building in Charleston, W.Va., on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Jackson)(Chris Jackson | AP Photo)
By Cuneyt Dil and Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice is seeking $3.2 million in penalties from Appalachian coal mines owned by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice.

Attorneys for the government say in a new motion filed Thursday that the companies violated a settlement meant to prevent pollution.

The U.S. and several states settled and signed a consent decree with the companies in late 2016 to resolve allegations of Clean Water Act violations. The violations involved Justice-owned mines in Alabama, Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

