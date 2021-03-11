Advertisement

Family loses home in Tuesday house fire

Shifflett raised all six of her children in this home but is left with nothing.
By John Hood
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) — A family is recovering after their mother’s house caught fire in Elkton on Tuesday, leaving her with serious burns and without a home.

79-year-old June Shifflett raised all six of her kids off of Rocky Bar Road, creating a lifetime of memories. But now, she is left with only a small, burnt photo album.

Rockingham Fire and Rescue Chief Jeremy Holloway told WHSV the fire happened Tuesday night at around 10 p.m. Crews in Rockingham County, McGaheysville, Grottoes and Elkton responded to the scene to find three people inside the home.

“She needs all the prayers because this is just another additive to the trauma of her life,” Steve Clinedinst, Shifflett’s son-in-law, said.

Clinedinst explained Shifflett is a cancer survivor who recently lost her husband and one of her sons just last summer. He said despite all of that, including the loss of her home, she is still a smiling grandmother who is just happy to be alive.

Shifflett; her son, who is a Marine; and her grandson were all inside the home when the house caught fire. Clinedinst said the family is thankful for Shifflett’s son who noticed the house was on fire and was able to get his mom out.

“Her son that was staying here when he heard the alarm go off and that’s probably what spared her life,” Clinedinst said. “Because she inhaled a lot of carbon monoxide and she didn’t even know her feet were that close to the fire.”

Clinedinst said the son was able to run back into the home and rescue the family’s dog, who was trapped inside the bathroom.

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, Shifflett and her son are staying with family members, but could use help to recover.

Clinedinst said Shifflett left the home without any shoes on, which caused her to have serious burns on her feet. There has been a GoFundMe created that has raised more than $1,600 as of Thursday.

If you would like to help the family with other donations, you can email Shifflett’s daughter at cs.shifflett.1966@gmail.com.

