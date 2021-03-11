Advertisement

Firefighters respond to SNP wildfire Thursday afternoon

Firefighters on the scene of a wildlife at Shenandoah National Park on Thursday, March 11.
Firefighters on the scene of a wildlife at Shenandoah National Park on Thursday, March 11.(Shenandoah National Park)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) — The Shenandoah National Park says a visitor reported a wildfire around 2 p.m. off of Thornton Gap on Thursday, March 11.

That’s off of Highway 211.

A spokesperson for the park says the wildfire was .53 acres. Officials say the fire is contained, and firefighters are on the scene checking hotspots.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Stay with WHSV for updates.

