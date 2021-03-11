Firefighters respond to SNP wildfire Thursday afternoon

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) — The Shenandoah National Park says a visitor reported a wildfire around 2 p.m. off of Thornton Gap on Thursday, March 11.

That’s off of Highway 211.

A spokesperson for the park says the wildfire was .53 acres. Officials say the fire is contained, and firefighters are on the scene checking hotspots.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Stay with WHSV for updates.

