Advertisement

GRAPHIC: 5 officers charged with manslaughter in teen’s shooting death

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Five Oklahoma City police officers have been charged with first-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy.

Stavian Rodriguez was shot by officers responding to reports of an attempted armed robbery at an Oklahoma City convenience store on Nov. 23.

TV news video appears to show Rodriguez outside a gas station, dropping a gun. The boy raises his hands, then lowers them before being shot.

On Wednesday, Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater charged five of the responding officers with first-degree manslaughter. If convicted, the officers could face up to life in prison.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people transported to hospital following house fire in Elkton.
Three people transported to hospital following house fire in Elkton
File image
Police investigating fatal crash in Shenandoah County
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
Divided Congress gives final approval to $1.9T pandemic aid plan, stimulus checks
This is why a vehicle is not safe during a tornado
Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm Wind Information
Local doctor reacts to vaccine passport idea
Local doctor reacts to vaccine passport idea

Latest News

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a vaccination site on Monday, March 8, 2021, in New York.
Report: Cuomo groped female aide in governor’s residence
Court documents say the officers "unnecessarily fired lethal rounds" at the 15-year-old armed...
GRAPHIC: Body cam footage shows intense moments leading to death of teen robbery suspect
Broad Porch Coffee at the Agora Market in downtown Harrisonburg.
Broad Porch Coffee opening locations in Luray and Grottoes
Johnson and Johnson vaccines recevied by Valley Health, located in the Lord Fairfax Health...
Lord Fairfax Health District pumps out J&J vaccines