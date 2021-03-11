Advertisement

Highland County businesses hope for customers even without festival

The Sugar Tree Country Store in McDowell, Va.
The Sugar Tree Country Store in McDowell, Va.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 8:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Businesses in the area are also hoping to still see some visitors over the weekend despite the cancellation of the Maple Festival.

Places like the Sugar Tree Country Store in McDowell are hanging out the “Open” flag and getting ready to serve not only syrup, but barbeque chicken and pork, and of course maple donuts.

”We’ll be normal,” said the Sugar Tree Country Store’s Glenn Heatwole. “It’s just we have to follow the six-foot guidelines, the face coverings, the masks, and we’ll have gloves on. We’ll be handling food. And we’ll try to keep people, keep doors open and we’ll try to keep people moving and out.”

They say they expect to see about half the usual business during a Maple Festival, but still expect to have a busy weekend.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire displaces Waynesboro family
Waynesboro house fire displaces four adults and three children Monday night
Northam delivers COVID-19 briefing, discusses vaccine distribution
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
A 33-year veteran of the Virginia Division of Capitol Police has died while undergoing...
Capitol Police Master Officer dies while undergoing treatment for COVID-19
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says