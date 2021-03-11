Lord Fairfax Health District pumps out J&J vaccines

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Lord Fairfax Health District (LFHD) received 9,000 Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines a week ago and all but a few hundred have gone into arms.

The LFHD serves those in Page and Shenandoah counties.

Health District Director Dr. Colin Greene said they received a large portion of the state’s 70,000 that were first available, but he knew they had the capabilities to distribute them quickly to community members.

For several weeks, he said the health district was receiving a little less than 3,000 Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for first shot recipients weekly.

This coming week, Green anticipates the LFHD will receive 7,000 first and second doses.

Meeting the vaccine demand has been the health district’s biggest challenge since December, Greene said.

“But that’s getting better now and we’re expecting the vaccine supply to gradually increase over the next several weeks, to the point where, by April we may have enough to actually meet whatever demand there is,” Greene said.

Greene said the LFHD is over halfway through vaccinating those 65 and older who registered for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The LFHD is currently working with some Phase 1b essential workers, those 65 and older, and once those appointments are booked, they will invite those ages 18 to 64 with underlying medical conditions to vaccine clinics.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.