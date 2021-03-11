Advertisement

Matthew McConaughey considering running for governor of Texas

Matthew McConaughey said he’s considering running for governor of Texas.
Matthew McConaughey said he’s considering running for governor of Texas.(Source: KEYE via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been in the news a lot lately.

He’s up for reelection next year, and he could be facing some A-list competition if actor Matthew McConaughey follows up on hints that he may decide to run for governor of the Lone Star State.

He said he’s seriously considering it.

On a recent episode of Crime Stoppers of Houston’s “The Balanced Voice” podcast, McConaughey said it’s a real consideration.

Back in November, the Texas native said during an interview that the decision to run would really be up to the people of Texas.

He added that “politics seems to be a broken business to me right now,” and that “when politics redefines its purpose” he could become much more interested in running.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Police investigating fatal crash in Shenandoah County
Three people transported to hospital following house fire in Elkton.
Three people transported to hospital following house fire in Elkton
A small number of people received a shot of saline instead of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Kroger...
Virginia Kroger now says it administered ‘empty syringes’ instead of COVID-19 vaccines
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
Divided Congress gives final approval to $1.9T pandemic aid plan, stimulus checks
Massanutten homeowners fed up with steep water bills.
Massanutten homeowners fed up with steep water bills

Latest News

In this February 19, 2021 photo provided by the Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo...
Resignation demands grow as police get Cuomo groping report
Biden to deliver primetime address
Biden to deliver primetime address
Staunton Sheriff Matt Robertson
Sheriff Matt Robertson running for re-election as Staunton sheriff
Central Shenandoah Health District explains how to know you’re not getting scammed when they call
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after a tour of a Pfizer...
Biden signs $1.9 trillion relief bill before speech to nation