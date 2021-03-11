Rebuilding From Disaster: Cookeville, TN Tornado

(WHSV) - March 2nd, 2020, several supercells produced deadly tornadoes in Tennessee. The powerful storms passed through the state in the middle of the night.

In a matter of hours, 10 tornadoes touched down across the state between 11 pm and 2:30 am. One was a powerful long-track tornado that was on the ground for 60 miles. That tornado went through the Nashville Metro Area.

The strongest tornado of the night directly hit Cookeville, Tennessee. The tornado was rated as an EF-4 with winds of 175 mph.

