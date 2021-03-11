Senators Manchin, Collins reintroduce bill to provide broadband hotspots to rural areas

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHSV/U.S. Senate Press Release) — Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Susan Collins (R-ME) reintroduced a bill to provide broadband hotpots to rural Americans on Thursday, according to a press release from the U.S. Senate.

The press release says the bill, Hotpots and Online Technology and Services Procurement for our Tribes and States (HOTSPOTS), would create a 2-year, $200 million hotspot pilot program with a minimum allotment of $2 million per State to allow States, Tribes and Territoires to purchase and distribute Internet-connected devices to libraries in low-income, rural areas.

Joining Manchin and Collins are Senators Jon Tester (D-MT0, Mike Crapo (R-ID), Angus King (I-ME), John Boozman (R-AR), Mark Warner (D-WV), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and John Cornyn (R-TX).

