Sheriff Matt Robertson running for re-election as Staunton sheriff

Staunton Sheriff Matt Robertson
Staunton Sheriff Matt Robertson(WHSV)
By Chelsea Church
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — Staunton Sheriff Matt Robertson is running for re-election this November.

Sheriff Robertson has served the city of Staunton for almost 29 years and was elected as sheriff in 2017.

As sheriff, Robertson said he’s been able to accomplish many things, including implementing the first K9 program at the sheriff’s office with K9 Cara, hiring the first female deputy with the office and starting the first reserve deputy program. He also upgraded security within the circuit court and saved taxpayers over $100,000 through grant solicitation and donations.

“The important thing is that I have a passion and dedication to see us work with the citizens and the Staunton Sheriff’s Office is committed to that, and I want to see it forward and I want to continue with the new ideas that I have,” Robertson said.

As of right now, Sheriff Robertson is running against Chris Hartless, who announced his campaign for sheriff over the weekend.

