Advertisement

Some localities issue burn bans Thursday due to high winds, low humidity

(KGNS)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Staunton and Rockingham County have issued a burn ban on Thursday, March 11, according to two tweets from the localities.

According to a tweet from Staunton Fire Rescue, the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the area until 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Should another locality in our area issue a burn ban for Thursday, this story will be updated with that information.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Police investigating fatal crash in Shenandoah County
Three people transported to hospital following house fire in Elkton.
Three people transported to hospital following house fire in Elkton
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
Divided Congress gives final approval to $1.9T pandemic aid plan, stimulus checks
A small number of people received a shot of saline instead of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Kroger...
Virginia Kroger now says it administered ‘empty syringes’ instead of COVID-19 vaccines
This is why a vehicle is not safe during a tornado
Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm Wind Information

Latest News

Burning prohibited during the day until May 31 in WVa
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,250 on Thursday
VPAS celebrates March for Meals
VPAS celebrates 19th Annual March for Meals
Since the start of the pandemic, VPAS has seen a 30% increase in recipients of it’s Meals on...
VPAS celebrates 19th Annual March for Meals