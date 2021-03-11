Some localities issue burn bans Thursday due to high winds, low humidity
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Staunton and Rockingham County have issued a burn ban on Thursday, March 11, according to two tweets from the localities.
According to a tweet from Staunton Fire Rescue, the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the area until 8 p.m. on Thursday.
Should another locality in our area issue a burn ban for Thursday, this story will be updated with that information.
Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.