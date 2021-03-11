Some localities issue burn bans Thursday due to high winds, low humidity

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Staunton and Rockingham County have issued a burn ban on Thursday, March 11, according to two tweets from the localities.

ALL OPEN AIR BURNING IS BANNED TODAY, 3/11 FOR ALL OF ROCKINGHAM COUNTY. pic.twitter.com/pCryk7nobi — Harrisonburg-Rockingham ECC (@HRECC) March 11, 2021

According to a tweet from Staunton Fire Rescue, the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the area until 8 p.m. on Thursday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for our area today until 8pm. Due to this warning, the Fire Marshal’s Office is banning all open burning until 8pm. High winds and low humidity will contribute to a high fire risk for most of the day. #burnban — Staunton Fire Rescue (@stauntonfire) March 11, 2021

Should another locality in our area issue a burn ban for Thursday, this story will be updated with that information.

