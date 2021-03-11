Advertisement

Trade, vocation education savings bill heads to WVa governor

(WSAZ)
By Associated Press
Mar. 11, 2021
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A bill that would let West Virginia students open a tax-free savings account specifically for trade or vocational paths has won final legislative passage.

Both the House of Delegates and the state Senate unanimously approved the bill earlier. The House on Thursday concurred with Senate tweaks of the bill. It now goes to the governor.

Under the bill, individuals can make annual tax-free contributions up to $25,000 to an account, not just for school-related bills. It also can help cover the business startup costs, equipment, tools, certifications and licenses needed for their occupation.

State Treasurer Riley Moore says the bill will build up West Virginia’s blue-collar workforce.

