Tribute made for Capitol Police Officer who died while being treated for COVID-19

A 33-year veteran of the Virginia Division of Capitol Police has died while undergoing...
A 33-year veteran of the Virginia Division of Capitol Police has died while undergoing treatment for COVID-19.(Capitol Police)
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A tribute has been made at our State Capitol in honor of a Capitol Police Officer who recently died while being treating for COVID-19.

Master Officer Woodrow W. “Buddy” Dowdy III died Tuesday at the age of 60 while undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

People dropped off flowers yesterday at Post 1, where Officer Dowdy manned for years.

The door handle to the post was also removed by the Department of General Services as part of a special tribute they have planned.

