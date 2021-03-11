Tribute made for Capitol Police Officer who died while being treated for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A tribute has been made at our State Capitol in honor of a Capitol Police Officer who recently died while being treating for COVID-19.

Master Officer Woodrow W. “Buddy” Dowdy III died Tuesday at the age of 60 while undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

People dropped off flowers yesterday at Post 1, where Officer Dowdy manned for years.

Heartfelt thanks to those leaving flowers Wednesday at Post 1, manned so well for so long by @VaCapitolPolice Master Officer Buddy Dowdy. Heartfelt thanks also to our friends with @DGSvirginia, who removed the door handle Wednesday as part of a special tribute they have planned. pic.twitter.com/FruqGa873D — Va Capitol Police (@VaCapitolPolice) March 10, 2021

The door handle to the post was also removed by the Department of General Services as part of a special tribute they have planned.

