VDH identifies first case of South African variant in Northern Virginia

Coronavirus Virginia
Coronavirus Virginia(Associated Press)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health has identified the first case of the South African COVID-19 variant in Northern Virginia.

The sample was taken from an adult who had no history of travel during the exposure period.

The B.1.351 variant was first identified in South Africa in late 2020, and is associated with increased person-to-person transmission.

“With the identification of this case in the Northern Region, Virginia has now identified a total of 20 cases of the B.1.351 variant and 49 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, which was first identified in the United Kingdom,” VDH said.

The variant has also been found in 20 other states or jurisdictions of the U.S.

“As our public health officials closely monitor the emergence of these SARS-CoV-2 variants in our Commonwealth, it is critical that all Virginians comply now with mitigation measures. Public health recommendations for stopping the spread of COVID-19 will work for all COVID-19 variants,” VDH said.

For more information, click here.

