VEC: Significant changes made since start of COVID-19 pandemic

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Thousands of Virginians are still dealing with unemployment impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic; nearly 14,000 people filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week as the pandemic reached the one-year mark.

On Thursday, NBC12 spoke with Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) spokeswoman, Joyce Fogg, about the past year and the challenges that came with it.

Fogg believes the VEC is starting to get both feet back on the ground as staff works nearly seven days per week to catch up with the backlog of concerns.

However, many Virginians have contacted 12 On Your Side stating, “the VEC has failed its citizens.”

[ VEC: Testing of PEUC program underway to implement as soon as possible ]

“I know there are some people out there who feel that way, but there are a lot of people out there who are very thankful for the work that we’ve done,” Fogg said. “I’ve had lots of people contact me and say, ‘I filed my claim and got my money in a week and two days; everything was smooth, I didn’t have any problems or any issues.’ Unfortunately, we don’t hear too much about the good things.”

Since March 2020, the VEC has paid out more than $11.5 billion to Virginians; that is through the 1.3 million claims out of 1.5 million filed.

“That’s more claims than we’ve had in the last 10 years,” Fogg said.

Since the start of the pandemic, the VEC has navigated the challenges using outdated unemployment systems; a new one was scheduled to go online last summer before COVID hit.

However, in the year since, Fogg said significant improvements have been made, especially with staffing for the call center.

“We had 52 [employees] way back last March and we [now] have 677, but that includes our third-party vendors as well,” she added.

Of that 677 number, only 187 are VEC employees.

“The rest are third-party vendors who are answering calls and doing work to enter claims and answering questions,” Fogg said.

That staff now works at the new call center location which was created to help the VEC become more efficient during the pandemic.

“As recently as February 25th, we’ve moved into a new call center in Grundy, Virginia with more space, a better phone system,” Fogg added. “We’ve added a new call feature so you don’t have sit there and wait for someone to answer. There’s an option to put your phone number there and the staff will call you back.”

Those calls could come from unknown numbers, therefore Fogg urges people to answer the phone, even if it is after hours.

Many of those calls to the center are likely regarding lack of payment due to outstanding issues on Virginians’ claims.

“There may be one here or there, but 80% are probably not eligible at all and 20% have some sort of issue that has to be adjudicated before a final decision is made,” Fogg said.

As of last summer, there were roughly 70,000 outstanding issues the VEC was working on. That number is now at 1,500.

The VEC is also working on changes to the Gov2Go accounts.

“Right now, it just says outstanding issue,” Fogg said. “So many people have said, ‘well I don’t know what the issue is.’ We’re working on our system to try and have that issue listed.”

Some of the commonly found issues on claims include:

Not filing continued weeks

Employers are contesting

Not eligible

No record of wages

Under the Continued Assistance Act signed by former President Donald Trump on Dec. 27, 2020, Fogg said there was extra criteria for unemployment benefits compared to the first relief package.

“You had to send us proof of identity, and proof of your wages,” Fogg said. “Last year you self-certified that you were [who you said you were] and made this amount of money... this time since January, you had to send us proof of that.”

The VEC is also reminding people, you must be eligible to receive unemployment benefits.

“First, you must be able and available for work,” Fogg said. “If you’re sick, that’s not a reason to get unemployment, there are other programs available for that.”

If you were fired or voluntarily quit your job, the unemployment insurance does not apply to you. However, Fogg said some individuals have filed unemployment applications anyway and that is when adjudication hearings come into play.

“If the employer information comes into us and if there’s a voluntary quit or firing for cause, that’s going to immediately flag it for issue and both sides have to be heard and adjudicated,” Fogg said.

The plan now is to catch up on the backdated adjudications within the next week or 10 days.

“Of course, there are more coming in every day,” Fogg said. “We’re getting up to 20,000 new claims per week still. We’re trying to work in a new system where we will have some people working with the new claims, and some people working with the older claims to clear that up.”

Additionally, the VEC is reiterating information about its monetary determination letters which are sent out after an application is filed. Fogg said the letters state what you may be eligible for if you meet the eligibility requirements for unemployment.

“It’s not saying you’re going to get that amount,” she added. “It’s just saying what you’re eligible to get if everything goes through and there are no issues… you have to be determined eligible in all the other things of your application.”

Meanwhile, the VEC is reminding citizens not all Virginia employers pay into the unemployment trust fund.

“I’ve seen a few articles lately and every now and then an employee says, ‘well I paid my taxes I should get my benefits’ – you do not pay, the employees do not pay taxes for unemployment insurance,” Fogg said. “These are paid by your employer and they pay taxes into the trust fund so that those who are eligible will be able to receive unemployment insurance”

Businesses are able to register with the VEC in order to pay those taxes, however over the last year, there have been significant changes.

“We have noticed this year that there’s a decreasing number of employers registered in our system,” Fogg said. “Which leads me to believe that maybe a lot of these employers have gone out of business. That’s sad too because that hurts our economy.”

Improving the Virginia workforce is also an ongoing effort for the VEC. Several virtual job fairs have been held over the last year, with more expected in the future.

As the 11 week extension for federal unemployment benefits ends this weekend, VEC employees have been preparing for the next wave of relief funds.

[ Biden signs $1.9 trillion relief bill before speech to nation ]

On Thursday afternoon, President Joe Biden signed into law the $1.9 trillion relief package (American Rescue Plan Act of 2021) which he said will help the U.S. defeat the coronavirus and nurse the economy back to health. Some checks to Americans could begin arriving this weekend.

“Those bills are very large, and the Department of Labor has to go through those bills and give us guidance as to how we handle that,” Fogg said. “Of course, our staff are already trying to follow as closely as we can, but we can’t do everything totally until we get that guidance from the Department of Labor.”

On Thursday afternoon the VEC released some key points as to how these renewed benefits would work:

You do not need to reapply for benefits. The VEC will automatically enroll you in the appropriate extension.

You should continue to file your weekly claim for benefits as you normally would as long as you remain unemployed.

You will not need to contact the VEC in order for these program extensions to take effect.

In order to implement all the provisions called for in this new legislation, the VEC will need time to receive official guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor and to modify our IT systems.

This legislation would extend the various benefit programs through the week ending September 4, 2021.

The additional Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) funds will remain at $300 per week through September 4, 2021 as well.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.