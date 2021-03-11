Advertisement

Virginia sorting through fine print on new stimulus bill

(AP)
By Sarah Rankin and Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Officials from Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s office say they are reading the fine print of the $1.9 trillion federal COVID-19 relief bill.

They plan to meet next week with legislative leaders to start talks about how the state’s portion of the aid would be best spent.

Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne said Thursday that Virginia is expecting about $6.8 billion in state and local allocations on top of other grant funding in the bill. Since lawmakers have adjourned, Layne said the governor will likely have to call them back to Richmond for a special session to allocate the new money.

