VPAS celebrates 19th Annual March for Meals

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This month, the Valley Program for Aging Services is celebrating it’s Meals on Wheels program, through it’s 19th Annual March for Meals. Meals on Wheels helps provide thousands of seniors in need with food, and in 2020 alone, VPAS reports over 53,000 meals were given out in just Harrisonburg and Rockingham County through the program.

“There are a lot of older adults in our community that really struggle with food insecurity,” said Beth Bland, Director of Senior Services at VPAS.

Since the start of the pandemic, VPAS has seen a 30% increase in recipients of it’s Meals on Wheels program. This month, it’s partnering with local café, A Bowl of Good, and Brothers Craft Brewing, to raise money and awareness for those in need.

“We’re super passionate about good food, and also passionate about vulnerable populations, so kind of just bringing those two things together was just great,” said Katrina Didot, the owner of A Bowl of Good.

Didot says, since 2019, A Bowl of Good has been the food provider for Meals on Wheels at VPAS. Since the pandemic started, Didot has seen the benefits of the program first hand, as both her mother-in-law (Martha Didot) and aunt (Mary Ann Thompson) now live with her and are meal recipients.

It’s a huge blessing to our family because making a providing regular meals can be very time consuming, and it’s important again that our elderly eat well,” Didot said.

This month, A Bowl of Good is offering a “Buy One Give One,” special. For every Meals on Wheels style meal purchased at A Bowl of Good, one will be donated back to the program.

Brothers Craft Brewing is also stepping up this month, hosting a Cask for a Cause event on March 19th. There, a specialty VPAS inspired beer called “The Navigator,” will be sold, along with meals from A Bowl of Good to continue the money raising effort. Meals and drinks can be enjoyed at Brothers Craft Brewing, or taken to go.

“It’s good to have that pot of money that can be used where it’s needed. Whether that’s buying emergency groceries, or nutrition drinks, or adult undergarments or providing an extra meal. That’s the beauty of having these types of fundraisers.”

For more information, visit https://www.vpas.info/news-and-upcoming-events

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.