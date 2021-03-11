Advertisement

Wanted: Tony Alan Shifflett

Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Tony Alan Shifflett, 55, is wanted by the local police.

He is wanted by the Harrisonburg Police Department for construction fraud and failing to appear in court.

Shifflett is known to be from Harrisonburg, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department.

If anyone has information concerning his whereabouts, contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436 or give Crime Solvers a call at 540-574-5050.

