Westover Skatepark closed for repairs after damage due to winter weather

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — With many seeing beautiful weather on Thursday, some may be surprised to see the skatepark at Westover Park in Harrisonburg closed.

The skate park is still dealing with the effects of Old Man Winter.

Cracks around the asphalt of the skatepark have expanded because of this year’s winter weather. Harrisonburg Parks and Rec said they’ve patched up the eyesores in the past, but they have never seen them grow this large.

“The cracks are opening up big enough that we think the wheels [on skates and skateboards] could get caught in the cracks,” Brian Mancini, assistant director of Parks and Re,c said. “Whether you’re crossing the crack or going with the cracks, if that happens, we think it could throw a kid off a scooter or skateboard, and that’s obviously dangerous because the surface is asphalt.”

Now, the department is looking into a more permanent fix by cutting out the asphalt around the cracks and repairing the holes with new asphalt.

“We’re actually going to cut out around the cracks maybe about a foot or so on the side,” Mancini said. “We’ll repair it with asphalt; we have to wait for the asphalt plants in the area to open. So we’ve been in touch with contractors and we’ve already lined the work up.”

Mancini said they have an asphalt company lined up for repairs, but are waiting for when the temperature gets warmer outside to have it transported to the park.

He said this will cause the skatepark to be closed for a few weeks, but hopes to have it reopened within the next month.

