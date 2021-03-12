$304K for Shenandoah Co. school name changes

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County School Board approved changing the names of two schools named after Confederate leaders.

Community feedback was requested and committees were formed, and in January, the board approved that Stonewall Jackson High School will be changed to Mountain View High School, and Ashby-Lee Elementary School will be renamed Honey Run Elementary.

It was determined that Stonewall Jackson High would keep the Generals as its mascot, and North Fork Middle School would adopt the Generals, too.

On Thursday night, board members heard exactly how much those changes will cost. Superintendent Mark Johnston announced it would take an estimated $304,284.00. Johnston said there is no budget change.

Athletic costs, like uniforms and equipment, total $137,362.00.

Exterior signage, like a marquee and scoreboard, will cost $97,825.00. Facility updates and interior signage, like signs, paint, and a scoreboard, will cost $16,500.00.

$52,597.00 will go toward additional materials and supplies.

Johnston explained that $135,000 will be transferred from various unused salary accounts for frozen positions in FY 2021.

$133,284 will be transferred from the remaining Shenandoah Valley Regional Program for Special Education tuition account balances and $36,000 in donated funds will be equitably distributed across all three schools to material and supplies budget accounts.

“If, in fact, donations continue to grow, then that reduces the amount of expenditure that we need to make locally to support the name changes,” Johnston said.

The next steps will be transferring funding to each newly created budget account for each school and secure contracts and contractors for name change projects.

These changes must be made by July 1.

To view a video of the March 11 Shenandoah County School Board meeting, click here.

