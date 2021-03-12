Advertisement

Appeals court takes up Fairfax’s defamation case

FILE - In this March 5, 2020, file photo, Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax directs the Senate...
FILE - In this March 5, 2020, file photo, Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax directs the Senate at the Capitol, in Richmond, Va. Appellate judges reviewing a defamation lawsuit filed by Fairfax expressed concern, Thursday, March 11, 2021, that journalists gave an overly credulous reaction to two women who accused him of sexual assault, but were skeptical that he could meet the high standard required to prove libel. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File) (Source: Steve Helber)((AP Photo/Steve Helber, File) (Source: Steve Helber))
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 8:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Appellate judges reviewing a defamation lawsuit filed by Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax expressed concern that journalists gave an overly credulous reaction to two women who accused him of sexual assault. But they were skeptical that he could meet the high standard required to prove libel.

A three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond heard arguments Thursday, March 11, from a lawyer for Fairfax, who wants his defamation lawsuit against CBS reinstated after a judge dismissed the case last year.

CBS News broadcast interviews in 2019 with two women who accused Fairfax of sexual assault.

Fairfax denies wrongdoing and accuses CBS of ignoring evidence that would cast doubt on their allegations.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Police investigating fatal crash in Shenandoah County
A small number of people received a shot of saline instead of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Kroger...
Virginia Kroger now says it administered ‘empty syringes’ instead of COVID-19 vaccines
Three people transported to hospital following house fire in Elkton.
Three people transported to hospital following house fire in Elkton
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
Divided Congress gives final approval to $1.9T pandemic aid plan, stimulus checks
Massanutten homeowners fed up with steep water bills.
Massanutten homeowners fed up with steep water bills

Latest News

A RAM Free Clinic patient tries on prescription glasses that are made on-sight.
Free medical clinic coming to Rockingham County Fairgrounds April 10 & 11
Governor praises President Biden’s signing of $1.9T American Rescue Plan
Del. Geoff Foster works on the house floor during Thursday's legislative session.
W.Va. Legislature considers bill to mandate split child custody
Shifflett raised all six of her children in this home but is left with nothing.
Family loses home in Tuesday house fire