Augusta Health expands criteria for vaccination clinics; now includes certain residents of Harrisonburg, Rockingham Co.

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) — Augusta Health says beginning with the clinic on Monday, March 15, the criteria to register for a COVID-19 vaccine will expand again for vaccination clinics.

According to Augusta Health, the new criteria include healthcare workers, individuals age 65 and older, individuals age 35-64 with underlying health conditions and all essential workers.

The residency criteria have also expanded to include the Central Shenandoah Health District. This includes the counties of Bath, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham and Rockbridge, and the cities of Buena Vista, Lexington, Staunton, Waynesboro and Harrisonburg.

You can register for a COVID-19 vaccine with Augusta Health by clicking here.

You can read the full update from Augusta Health by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.