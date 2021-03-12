Byington named finalist for Mid-Major Coach of the Year award

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison men’s basketball coach Mark Byington has been named a finalist for the 2020-21 Hugh Durham Award. The awards honors the top mid-major coach in the country.

Byington helped guide a worst-to-first turnaround for JMU during the 2020-2021 season. In his first year at the helm of the Dukes, Byington led JMU to a 13-7 overall record and 8-2 mark in CAA play. James Madison clinched a share of the CAA regular-season title and earned the No. 1 seed for the conference tournament.

Per JMU athletics, Byington is one of 25 coaches who have been named as a finalist for the award.

