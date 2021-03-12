Advertisement

Byington named finalist for Mid-Major Coach of the Year award

James Madison men’s basketball coach Mark Byington has been named a finalist for the 2020-21...
James Madison men’s basketball coach Mark Byington has been named a finalist for the 2020-21 Hugh Durham Award.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison men’s basketball coach Mark Byington has been named a finalist for the 2020-21 Hugh Durham Award. The awards honors the top mid-major coach in the country.

Byington helped guide a worst-to-first turnaround for JMU during the 2020-2021 season. In his first year at the helm of the Dukes, Byington led JMU to a 13-7 overall record and 8-2 mark in CAA play. James Madison clinched a share of the CAA regular-season title and earned the No. 1 seed for the conference tournament.

Per JMU athletics, Byington is one of 25 coaches who have been named as a finalist for the award.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Venue sues over Virginia’s crowd limit for outdoor weddings
Wanted: Tony Alan Shifflett
Wanted: Tony Alan Shifflett
Shifflett raised all six of her children in this home but is left with nothing.
Family loses home in Tuesday house fire
Rockingham Co. Sheriff’s Office responds to report of individual with gunshot wound Friday morning
A small number of people received a shot of saline instead of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Kroger...
Virginia Kroger now says it administered ‘empty syringes’ instead of COVID-19 vaccines

Latest News

The James Madison softball team swept Stony Brook in a doubleheader Friday afternoon.
JMU Sports Roundup - March 12: WLax dominates, Softball sweeps
Virginia Tech's Keve Aluma (22) is guarded by Virginia's Sam Hauser (10) and Sam Hauser (10)...
UVA ACC tournament game canceled due to COVID-19
JMU knocks down 15 three-pointers in CAA quarterfinal win
JMU knocks down 15 three-pointers in CAA quarterfinal win
Small ball helps JMU earn win over VMI
Small ball helps JMU earn win over VMI