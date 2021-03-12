Descendants of enslaved laborers asked to give input on Slave Auction Block site at Court Square

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Historic Resources Committee is asking for feedback from descendants of former enslaved laborers who were sold at Historic Court Square on how to designate the site of the Slave Auction Block.

The original, permanent plaque marking the site was stolen over a year ago. Committee and sub-committee members said in a virtual meeting on Friday that they hope to plan an public engagement campaign to hear directly from descendants as to what they’d like to see at the site.

“I think our impression at first was, ‘Oh my gosh, the plaque got stolen,’ and this needs to happen and we were going to put up a new plaque. It was going to be a better plaque and better wording and the descendants said ‘Hold up, stop with that. We’ve seen where this goes or doesn’t go,’” said committee member Jalane Schmidt.

The committee will likely start a public engagement campaign online and will transition it to in-person meetings and discussions, following CDC guidelines.

