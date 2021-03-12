Advertisement

Descendants of enslaved laborers asked to give input on Slave Auction Block site at Court Square

The original plaque for the Slave Auction Block was stolen over a year ago.
The original plaque for the Slave Auction Block was stolen over a year ago.(NBC29)
By Elizabeth Holmes, NBC29
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Historic Resources Committee is asking for feedback from descendants of former enslaved laborers who were sold at Historic Court Square on how to designate the site of the Slave Auction Block.

The original, permanent plaque marking the site was stolen over a year ago. Committee and sub-committee members said in a virtual meeting on Friday that they hope to plan an public engagement campaign to hear directly from descendants as to what they’d like to see at the site.

“I think our impression at first was, ‘Oh my gosh, the plaque got stolen,’ and this needs to happen and we were going to put up a new plaque. It was going to be a better plaque and better wording and the descendants said ‘Hold up, stop with that. We’ve seen where this goes or doesn’t go,’” said committee member Jalane Schmidt.

The committee will likely start a public engagement campaign online and will transition it to in-person meetings and discussions, following CDC guidelines.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Venue sues over Virginia’s crowd limit for outdoor weddings
Wanted: Tony Alan Shifflett
Wanted: Tony Alan Shifflett
Shifflett raised all six of her children in this home but is left with nothing.
Family loses home in Tuesday house fire
Rockingham Co. Sheriff’s Office responds to report of individual with gunshot wound Friday morning
A small number of people received a shot of saline instead of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Kroger...
Virginia Kroger now says it administered ‘empty syringes’ instead of COVID-19 vaccines

Latest News

Teens continue to struggle through the pandemic
Teens continue to struggle through the pandemic
UPDATE: 3 face charges in relation to non-fatal, officer-involved shooting in Warren Co.
UPDATE: 3 face charges in relation to non-fatal, officer-involved shooting in Warren Co.
Ladd Elementary School to become Waynesboro Marketplace
Ladd Elementary School to become Waynesboro Marketplace
Mary Baldwin University responds to allegations of racist at Jan. 30 women’s basketball game
Mary Baldwin University responds to allegations of racist at Jan. 30 women’s basketball game
Evening Weather forecast 3/12/2021
Evening Weather forecast 3/12/2021