Free medical clinic coming to Rockingham County Fairgrounds April 10 & 11

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Remote Area Medical or RAM, a pop-up clinic provider, will be making its second trip to the Rockingham County Fairgrounds on April 10 and 11 to provide free vision, dental and medical services to underserved and uninsured community members.

On its first visit to the fairgrounds in March 2019, RAM helped more than 500 patients and because of the financial impacts so many people have faced over the past year, organizers are expecting another large crowd.

All RAM services are free, provided on a first-come, first-serve basis. No identification is required.

The patient parking lot will open no later than 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, April 10 and remain open.

As patients arrive at the parking lot, they will be provided with additional information regarding clinic opening processes and next steps. Patients should be prepared with their own food, water, medicines, and clothing when arriving early.

Bathrooms and interpreters in several languages will be provided.

“Usually when we arrive to set up the event, patients will already be waiting for the gates to open to come in,” Chris Hall, the Chief Operations Officer with RAM, said.

Clinic doors will open at 6:00 a.m. on April 10 and April 11.

Dental services include cleanings, fillings, extractions, and X-rays.

Vision services include eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions and even eyeglasses made on-site.

Other medical services include women’s health exams, general medical exams, foot care, mammograms, dermatological exams, Hep C, HIV and syphilis testing.

Hall said if you plan to go, be prepared to choose between dental and vision services. Medical services are offered in addition to dental or vision services and free to every patient attending the clinic.

“If you come on Saturday and get into the dentist, everything is taken care of, you are more than welcome to come back and wait through the process again on Sunday,” Hall said.

Local providers, volunteers, and RAM providers will help patients.

“We stay as long as we can until the providers say, I’m just exhausted and can’t do anymore,” Hall said. “It’s usually later into the evening before we’re finished for the day.”

RAM encourages everyone who would like services, especially dental services, to arrive as early as possible. In some situations, such as inclement weather, volunteer cancellations, or other circumstances outside of RAM’s control, the parking lot may open earlier or a smaller number of patients served.

“Prepare for long waits and also work with the team,” Hall said. “With all the new COVID-19 precautions that we’ve been dealing with for over a year, the process looks a lot different. The clinic will look a lot different, but we’re providing the same amazing care that we’ve been providing for years.”

