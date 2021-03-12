Funeral arrangements announced for Capitol Police Officer who died while being treated for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Funeral arrangements for a Capitol Police Officer, who died while being treated for COVID-19, have been announced.

Capitol Police Master Officer Woodrow W. “Buddy” Dowdy III, died at the age of 60 on Tuesday shortly after being diagnosed with the virus.

Dowdy served 33 years with the division.

The family will hold a private celebration of life and are planning to hold a public celebration at a later date.

Officials said condolences can be sent to Mrs. Cheryl Dowdy, P.O. Box 1984, Midlothian, VA 23113.

In lieu of flowers, you can make donations to the Fraternal Order of Police of Virginia. Include”In memory of Woodrow ‘Buddy’ Dowdy III” in the memo line and mail them to Virginia Capitol Lodge No. 79, P.O. Box 1138, Richmond, VA 23218.

You can also make donations online, HERE. Just click “donate” and note that the donation is “In memory of Woodrow ‘Buddy’ Dowdy III.”

