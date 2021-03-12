Governor Northam signs 80 bills into law

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Ralph Northam signed 80 new pieces of legislation into law Friday, March 12.

The governor’s office said in a press release that the bills included measures to protect homeowners from foreclosure, shift municipal elections from May to November, provide financial aid to students regardless of immigration status, and repeal anti-women’s health restrictions on the health insurance exchange in Virginia.

“These new measures will support working Virginians, boost civic engagement, and help us continue building a stronger, more inclusive Commonwealth,” Governor Northam said in the release. “I am grateful to the General Assembly for their hard work on these important issues, and I am proud to sign these bills into law.”

Some of the new laws signed by Governor Northam include:

Click here for the full list of bills signed by Governor Northam from the 2021 special session.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.