Governor praises President Biden’s signing of $1.9T American Rescue Plan

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Ralph Northam has released a statement praising the signing by President Joe Biden of the American Rescue Plan into law. The $1.9 trillion bill includes $1,400-per-person stimulus checks, $125 billion designed to safely reopen K-12 schools, extended unemployment assistance, and $6.9 billion for state and local governments in Virginia.

The statement reads as follows:

“The American Rescue Plan provides the fuel we need to put this pandemic behind us, bolster our recovery, and move this Commonwealth and country forward. The legislation meets the urgency of this moment and will make a difference in the lives of Virginia families, students, and business owners.

“The bill delivers direct payments to millions of Virginia households, targeted relief for hard-hit businesses, and unemployment assistance for people who have lost their jobs and need help paying the bills. It means support for child care providers and help for families struggling to pay for child care. It includes funding to boost our vaccine distribution efforts, safely reopen our schools, support state and local governments, address housing affordability, and expand broadband access. And it will make sure our health care providers have access to mental health services, including provisions named after Charlottesville native Dr. Lorna Breen, who took her own life working on the front lines of the pandemic.

“I am grateful to every member of the Virginia delegation who worked to pass this landmark bill and I look forward to working with our partners across the Commonwealth to ensure Virginians see the benefits of this federal funding as soon as possible. The past year has been long and difficult for everyone, but brighter days are ahead. The American Rescue Plan will accelerate our efforts to defeat this virus, put our economy on a solid footing to rebound, and make the investments we need to emerge as a stronger and more equitable Virginia.”

