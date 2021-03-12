JMU makes 15 three-pointers in CAA quarterfinal win over Northeastern

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s basketball team defeated Northeastern, 81-65, Thursday night in the quarterfinals of the CAA Tournament in Elon, North Carolina.

The Dukes started fast and built a 19-point lead after the first quarter before the Huskies cut into the deficit before halftime. JMU outscored Northeastern, 44-38, after halftime to secure the victory.

JMU shot the ball well from beyond the arc. The Dukes made 15 three-pointers while shooting 41.7% from three. Kiki Jefferson (23 points) and Peyton McDaniel (22 points) combined to make 11 three-pointers while scoring 45 combined points in the victory.

James Madison advances to the CAA Tournament semifinals Friday night. The Dukes are scheduled to play at 6 p.m. against the winner of Thursday’s quarterfinal matchup between Elon and Drexel.

