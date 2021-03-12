Advertisement

JMU makes 15 three-pointers in CAA quarterfinal win over Northeastern

The James Madison women’s basketball team defeated Northeastern, 81-65, Thursday night in the...
The James Madison women’s basketball team defeated Northeastern, 81-65, Thursday night in the quarterfinals of the CAA Tournament in Elon, North Carolina.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 8:13 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s basketball team defeated Northeastern, 81-65, Thursday night in the quarterfinals of the CAA Tournament in Elon, North Carolina.

The Dukes started fast and built a 19-point lead after the first quarter before the Huskies cut into the deficit before halftime. JMU outscored Northeastern, 44-38, after halftime to secure the victory.

JMU shot the ball well from beyond the arc. The Dukes made 15 three-pointers while shooting 41.7% from three. Kiki Jefferson (23 points) and Peyton McDaniel (22 points) combined to make 11 three-pointers while scoring 45 combined points in the victory.

James Madison advances to the CAA Tournament semifinals Friday night. The Dukes are scheduled to play at 6 p.m. against the winner of Thursday’s quarterfinal matchup between Elon and Drexel.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Police investigating fatal crash in Shenandoah County
A small number of people received a shot of saline instead of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Kroger...
Virginia Kroger now says it administered ‘empty syringes’ instead of COVID-19 vaccines
Three people transported to hospital following house fire in Elkton.
Three people transported to hospital following house fire in Elkton
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
Divided Congress gives final approval to $1.9T pandemic aid plan, stimulus checks
Massanutten homeowners fed up with steep water bills.
Massanutten homeowners fed up with steep water bills

Latest News

The James Madison baseball team defeated VMI, 9-5, Thursday evening at Eagle Field.
Small ball helps JMU baseball earn win over VMI
Results from the ACC and Big 12 men’s basketball Conference Tournaments.
Conference Tournament Roundup: UVA survives on Beekman’s buzzer-beater
Eagles look to regroup after long winning streak snapped
Eagles look to regroup after long winning streak snapped
Turner Ashby defeats East Rockingham, 27-0
Turner Ashby defeats East Rockingham, 27-0