JMU Sports Roundup - March 12: WLax dominates, Softball sweeps

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - JMU sports results from Friday, March 12.

No. 23 JMU women’s lacrosse dominates Wofford

The No. 23 JMU women’s lacrosse team handed Wofford a 21-1 defeat at Sentara Park Friday afternoon. 13 different players scored and JMU forced a running clock for more than 50 minutes in the blowout victory.

The Dukes fired 35 shots compared to just three for Wofford. Isabella Peterson led JMU with four goals while Daria Lucchesi and Katelyn Morgan each handed out four assists.

JMU improves to 3-1 overall on the season. The Dukes are scheduled to host George Washington for a 3 p.m. start on Tuesday, March 16

JMU softball opens home schedule with sweep of Stony Brook

The James Madison softball team swept Stony Brook in a doubleheader Friday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Park in the Dukes’ first home games of the 2021 season.

In game one, Kate Gordon blasted two home runs and Logan Newton had a 2-RBI single to lead the Dukes to a 4-1 victory.

In game two, JMU completed the sweep with a 7-1 victory. Odicci Alexander dominated in the circle. She struck out 11 over six innings while allowing just one earned run on four hits. Newton, Madison Naujokas, and Michelle Sullivan each had multi-hit games while Sullivan and Sara Jubas each drove in a pair of runs.

JMU improves to 4-0 overall. The Dukes are scheduled to host Rhode Island for a doubleheader Sunday, starting at noon.

