Advertisement

JMU Sports Roundup - March 12: WLax dominates, Softball sweeps

The James Madison softball team swept Stony Brook in a doubleheader Friday afternoon.
The James Madison softball team swept Stony Brook in a doubleheader Friday afternoon.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - JMU sports results from Friday, March 12.

No. 23 JMU women’s lacrosse dominates Wofford

The No. 23 JMU women’s lacrosse team handed Wofford a 21-1 defeat at Sentara Park Friday afternoon. 13 different players scored and JMU forced a running clock for more than 50 minutes in the blowout victory.

The Dukes fired 35 shots compared to just three for Wofford. Isabella Peterson led JMU with four goals while Daria Lucchesi and Katelyn Morgan each handed out four assists.

JMU improves to 3-1 overall on the season. The Dukes are scheduled to host George Washington for a 3 p.m. start on Tuesday, March 16

JMU softball opens home schedule with sweep of Stony Brook

The James Madison softball team swept Stony Brook in a doubleheader Friday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Park in the Dukes’ first home games of the 2021 season.

In game one, Kate Gordon blasted two home runs and Logan Newton had a 2-RBI single to lead the Dukes to a 4-1 victory.

In game two, JMU completed the sweep with a 7-1 victory. Odicci Alexander dominated in the circle. She struck out 11 over six innings while allowing just one earned run on four hits. Newton, Madison Naujokas, and Michelle Sullivan each had multi-hit games while Sullivan and Sara Jubas each drove in a pair of runs.

JMU improves to 4-0 overall. The Dukes are scheduled to host Rhode Island for a doubleheader Sunday, starting at noon.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Venue sues over Virginia’s crowd limit for outdoor weddings
Wanted: Tony Alan Shifflett
Wanted: Tony Alan Shifflett
Shifflett raised all six of her children in this home but is left with nothing.
Family loses home in Tuesday house fire
Rockingham Co. Sheriff’s Office responds to report of individual with gunshot wound Friday morning
A small number of people received a shot of saline instead of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Kroger...
Virginia Kroger now says it administered ‘empty syringes’ instead of COVID-19 vaccines

Latest News

James Madison men’s basketball coach Mark Byington has been named a finalist for the 2020-21...
Byington named finalist for Mid-Major Coach of the Year award
Virginia Tech's Keve Aluma (22) is guarded by Virginia's Sam Hauser (10) and Sam Hauser (10)...
UVA ACC tournament game canceled due to COVID-19
JMU knocks down 15 three-pointers in CAA quarterfinal win
JMU knocks down 15 three-pointers in CAA quarterfinal win
Small ball helps JMU earn win over VMI
Small ball helps JMU earn win over VMI