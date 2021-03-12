Ladd Elementary School to become Waynesboro Marketplace

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — After nearly eight years of sitting vacant, Ladd Elementary School in Waynesboro will soon be put to use again.

The Augusta County school closed in 2013 and has been sitting vacant since.

But now, through an agreement with Augusta County, the City of Waynesboro and a developer based out of North Carolina called Mitchener Properties LLC, the roughly 13-acre space will soon be home to the Waynesboro Marketplace.

There will be five to six buildings on the front half of the property, which will include quick-serve restaurants and an automobile-related or possible medical use business. The back half will potentially be the location for some type of retail store.

According to Greg Hitchin, Director of Waynesboro’s Economic Development and Tourism, Mitchener Properties LLC is currently in the process of closing a deal with Augusta County for the sale of the old school and finalizing leases with potential retailers.

“This really adds a great opportunity of real estate for potential retail and service providers to locate in a corridor of the city that gets great use by the citizens but also visitors near and far,” Hitchin said. “The interstate gets lots of traffic, there are hotels, other restaurants there so this is a superb opportunity for not only Waynesboro, but for the region, to add some additional dining and some additional services.”

Part of the agreement of the sale of the property will be to improve traffic flow long Rosser Ave.

“Median, turning lanes, that sort of thing, just to make it safer for cars to go in and out of Waynesboro Marketplace,” Hitchin said.

Demolition of the current building is expected to happen by late spring or early summer. The first phase of construction is projected to be complete by the end of 2024.

