Local doctor reflects on a year of the coronavirus pandemic

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — “It was a very strange situation, you know, in medicine, there is not too much new. We pride ourselves on knowing pretty much what is going on,” Sentara RMH Lead Hospitalist, Dr. Everett Ford, explained.

As the pandemic continues into its second year, the world is in a much different place than it was this time last year.

“We knew very little about it, so there was a lot of trial and error,” Dr. Ford said.

Over the past year, more than 29 million people have contracted the virus in the U.S. More than 527,000 of those people have died. Many completely changed their way of life, whether that be how they go to work or how they visit a friend.

“I would like to offer condolences to the friends and family of all the people that have been affected by this both inside and outside the hospital. I think it is catastrophe across our country and probably across the world,” Dr. Ford said.

Through it all, those caring for COVID-19 patients have saved countless lives.

“The people truly on the front lines of this is our nursing staff, who are taking care of the patients minute by minute. I do know it was also a stressful situation for them. Also, the people that clean the rooms on a regular basis, so everyone was exposed,” Dr. Ford said.

The hospitalist says that through it all, the community support for the hospital and its staff was one of the bright spots.

“I think our community support, and individually, our family support, through all of this has been the true wonderful bright spot.”

More than 98 million vaccines for the coronavirus have been administered in the United States.

