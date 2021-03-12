Molson Coors says cyberattack has halted operations

MOOREFIELD, Va. (WHSV) — The Molson Coors Beverage Company says a cyberattack has halted their brewing operations.

The company says the hack has taken its systems offline and has delayed its production and shipments. The beverage company has a branch here in the Shenandoah Valley, off of East Side Highway in Elkton.

The company says an investigation into the incident has been launched. WHSV has reached out to Molson Coors, but has yet to hear back.

Stay with WHSV for updates.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.