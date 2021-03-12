National Guard marks one year responding to COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Members of the West Virginia National Guard have been working around the clock for a year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Jim Justice first mobilized the Guard on March 13, 2020 to prepare ahead of the state’s first positive coronavirus case. This is now the longest continuous activation of Guard personnel in state history, and one with no set end date in sight.

At the height of the pandemic, more than 700 soldiers and airmen were on active duty supporting the response effort. They helped with COVID-19 sanitizing, testing and contact tracing.

The National Guard was also called upon to help reduce a backlog of unemployment claims, set up Wi-Fi hotspots for students learning remotely and prepare boxes personal protective equipment and food to be distributed across the state.

“Since I called them into action, the incredible men and women of the West Virginia National Guard have not stopped for a single moment and have led the charge in our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” Gov. Justice said. “From securing and managing our state PPE supply, to administering COVID tests and vaccinations, to providing critical leadership to many of our agencies on the front lines of this battle, and many more contributions, they have been with us every step of the way and have saved countless lives in the process.”

“The men and women of the West Virginia National Guard, our One Guard Family, continue to serve and protect the citizens of West Virginia with all the pride, respect, and love we have always committed to,” Brig. Gen. Bill Crane said. “Our greatest honor is to serve our fellow West Virginians and to answer the call to duty during our most pressing times of need.”

Working under the Joint Interagency Task Force, soldiers and airmen began a new mission at the end of November: distribute life-saving vaccines across the state. They helped ensure every dose the state got each week was able to get in someone’s arm, with more than 500,000 West Virginians having received at lease one dose of vaccine.

“Gov. Justice has empowered us with this great responsibility and our Soldiers and Airmen are meeting that responsibility each and every day,” Crane said. “The work they have done over the past years has resulted in lives saved across the Mountain State, and we owe a sincere debt of gratitude to them and all the front line workers who have been at the forefront of this pandemic response.”

Currently, more than 550 Guard members remain activated, with authorization through the end of September, working every day behind the scenes to manage the pandemic response. They have done this while continuing to manage normal duties, including going to Washington to provide security ahead of the Presidential Inauguration and cleaning up after winter storms.

