Advertisement

Northam declares Sunday, March 14 day of prayer, remembrance to honor those who died from COVID-19

(Governor Northam's Office)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — On Friday, Governor Ralph Northam declared Sunday, March 14, 2021, a day of prayer and remembrance to honor the Virginians who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

The first positive case of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth was confirmed in Virginia on March 7, 2020, and the first death was recorded on March 14, 2020.

As of March 12, 2021, 9,961 people in Virginia have died from COVID-19.

Governor Northam has ordered the flags of the Commonwealth of Virginia to be lowered on all state and local buildings and grounds from sunrise on Sunday, March 14, and remain at half-staff until sunset.

In addition, the Executive Mansion in Richmond will be illuminated with an amber light from Sunday, March 14, until Sunday, March 21, to pay tribute to the Virginian lives lost to COVID-19, according to a press release from Governor Northam’s office.

The press release also says in an effort to memorialize those who have died as a result of the coronavirus in Virginia, the Northam Administration is creating a portal where Virginians can share the names and stories of their loved ones. More information will be provided on the portal in the coming weeks.

You can read Governor Northam’s proclamation by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Venue sues over Virginia’s crowd limit for outdoor weddings
Wanted: Tony Alan Shifflett
Wanted: Tony Alan Shifflett
Shifflett raised all six of her children in this home but is left with nothing.
Family loses home in Tuesday house fire
Rockingham Co. Sheriff’s Office responds to report of individual with gunshot wound Friday morning
A small number of people received a shot of saline instead of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Kroger...
Virginia Kroger now says it administered ‘empty syringes’ instead of COVID-19 vaccines

Latest News

Teens continue to struggle through the pandemic
Teens continue to struggle through the pandemic
UPDATE: 3 face charges in relation to non-fatal, officer-involved shooting in Warren Co.
UPDATE: 3 face charges in relation to non-fatal, officer-involved shooting in Warren Co.
Ladd Elementary School to become Waynesboro Marketplace
Ladd Elementary School to become Waynesboro Marketplace
Mary Baldwin University responds to allegations of racist at Jan. 30 women’s basketball game
Mary Baldwin University responds to allegations of racist at Jan. 30 women’s basketball game
Evening Weather forecast 3/12/2021
Evening Weather forecast 3/12/2021