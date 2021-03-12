Northam declares Sunday, March 14 day of prayer, remembrance to honor those who died from COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — On Friday, Governor Ralph Northam declared Sunday, March 14, 2021, a day of prayer and remembrance to honor the Virginians who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

The first positive case of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth was confirmed in Virginia on March 7, 2020, and the first death was recorded on March 14, 2020.

As of March 12, 2021, 9,961 people in Virginia have died from COVID-19.

Governor Northam has ordered the flags of the Commonwealth of Virginia to be lowered on all state and local buildings and grounds from sunrise on Sunday, March 14, and remain at half-staff until sunset.

In addition, the Executive Mansion in Richmond will be illuminated with an amber light from Sunday, March 14, until Sunday, March 21, to pay tribute to the Virginian lives lost to COVID-19, according to a press release from Governor Northam’s office.

The press release also says in an effort to memorialize those who have died as a result of the coronavirus in Virginia, the Northam Administration is creating a portal where Virginians can share the names and stories of their loved ones. More information will be provided on the portal in the coming weeks.

You can read Governor Northam’s proclamation by clicking here.

