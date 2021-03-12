Northam signs Wilt agricultural legislation into law Friday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Governor Northam signed a bill into law sponsored by Delegate Tony Wilt (R-Broadway) on Friday that will offer an enhanced tax credit to farmers that implement certain best management practices on their farms.

According to a press release from Delegate Wilt’s office, similar legislation was first introduced by Wilt during the 2020 Regular Session, but it did not make it out of the Appropriations Committee. After a coalition of agriculture, conservation and environmental groups spoke out in support of the measure, it was able to find success this year.

The press release says the new credit will cover 50 percent of the cost of the practice, and farmers interested in pursuing the credit will work with their local Soil and Water Conservation District Office.

“The idea of an enhanced tax credit for our farmers was one of the recommendations included in the latest roadmap for restoring the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries, so I’m glad to see it come to fruition,” says Wilt in the press release. “Along with existing cost-share and other programs this will further assist in the effort to improve water quality and meet our goals without the need for heavy-handed government intervention.”

