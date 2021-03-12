Official: Virginia will meet Biden’s May 1 vaccine goal

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia officials say the state expects to meet or possibly exceed President Joe Biden’s commitment to make all adults eligible for COVID-19 vaccines by May 1.

State vaccine coordinator Dr. Danny Avula said in a briefing with reporters Friday that it’s possible Virginia could outpace that mark by a couple of weeks. He also said the May 1 goal won’t require the state to rethink its distribution strategy.

Health department data show the state has administered over 2.5 million doses of vaccine, with 19.5% of the population having received at least one dose.

