Rockingham Co. Sheriff’s Office responds to report of individual with gunshot wound Friday morning

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) — The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office says officials responded to a report of an individual with a gunshot wound on Friday morning at approximately 1:15 a.m. on East Rockingham Street in the Elkton area.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, there had been a verbal dispute between two males, which escalated into the shooting. Officials say the victim, 22-year-old Ranon Barber of Elkton, was treated at the scene and transported by AirCare from the Miller Kite House in Elkton to UVA Hospital.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office says Barber sustained a single gunshot wound to the stomach area, which was initially classified as a very serious, but non-life-threatening injury. Officials say there is no further update on his condition at this time.

According to the press release, deputies are working to locate the male suspect of the crime.

Stay with WHSV for updates.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.