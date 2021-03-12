Small ball helps JMU baseball earn win over VMI

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison baseball team defeated VMI, 9-5, Thursday evening at Eagle Field.

The Dukes built two different leads by playing small ball and taking advantage of VMI miscues. JMU scored a run on a error in the first inning before scoring twice in the second inning, via fielders choice and a squeeze bunt.

After VMI tied the game at three in the 5th inning, JMU plated three runs in the sixth without hitting a ball out of the infield. Fox Semones and Nick Zona both executed squeeze bunts, scoring Mason Dunaway and Travis Reifsnider, before Semones came home on Chase DeLauter’s infield single. DeLauter would go on to blast a two-run homer later in the game.

James Madison improves to 2-5 overall. The Dukes and Keydets are scheduled to play a pair of games in Lexington this weekend.

