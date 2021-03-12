Staunton City Schools to host teacher job fair

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Every year, the Valley hosts a regional teacher job fair at Harrisonburg High School, but this year it has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. Staunton City Schools is now preparing, to host it’s own district specific job fair.

“Staunton’s a great place to live and work. We have a lot to offer, it’s a small school system but I think we’re very innovative. We’re doing some wonderful things and we would love for folks to join us,” said Jon Venn, Chief HR Officer with Staunton City Schools.

He says, the District is currently looking for a variety of positions, from elementary level all the way up to high school.

The job fair will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021. It will be in-person at Staunton High School, from 9 a.m. - Noon.

Registration for the event ends Monday, March 15th. Participants are asked to submit an online application through the District’s website. On the say of the job fair, interviews will be scheduled for every thirty minutes.

Venn says, job seekers are asked to arrive thirty minutes early for their time slot to allow time for a health screening.

To register, visit: https://stauntonva.tedk12.com/hire/ViewJob.aspx?JobID=740

Anticipated Openings for the 2021-22 School Year:

Elementary Education K-5 Teachers

Special Education Teachers

Elementary Technology Teacher

Elementary Music Teacher

Elementary Art Teacher

Science Teachers

Mathematics Teachers

CTE Teachers

ELL Teacher

History/Social Science Teachers

School Psychologist

School Counselors

Principal/Assistant Principal-all levels

