Staunton Council votes against statement denouncing U.S. Capitol attack

Staunton City Council during a meeting at City Hall in downtown Staunton
Staunton City Council during a meeting at City Hall in downtown Staunton(WVIR)
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Staunton Staunton City Council, as a whole, has been asked several times to denounce the attack on the United States Capitol Building. Thursday night, that subject was put to rest.

The effort initially led by former Councilman Erik Curren produced a petition with more than 300 signatures asking City Council for three things.

1. Affirm the election of President Biden.

2. Denounce the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

3. Commit to protecting Staunton citizens against domestic terrorist groups acting locally.

Councilwoman Brenda Mead introduced a motion to work with the City’s new Communications Manager to draft a statement reflecting what Mead said citizens need to hear.

“It seems to me that what Staunton citizens are asking is do we share their values? Will we send a message that we won’t tolerate far-right extremism and conspiracy theories?” asked Mead.

Councilman Terry Holmes questioned if the statement should include both right and left extremism, but that was the only discussion before Mayor Oakes called for a vote.

The motion failed 4-3 with the newly elected members who ran as a group voting against a resolution.

