University of Virginia loosens COVID-19 restrictions after cases drop

By Max Marcilla, NBC29
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia announced Thursday it is relaxing some of the toughest COVID-19 restrictions it placed on its students following a surge in cases in February.

President Jim Ryan announced the new guidelines in an email to the UVA community members. As of Thursday, up to 10 people maximum can gather outdoors, provided they are masked and at least six feet apart. Indoor gatherings are still limited to six people.

University Dining facilities will allow 30% capacity for indoor dining starting on Friday, and students can eat in groups of four.

Volunteer services may resume, but the email says “the University may restrict activity with a particular organization and require review of its risk mitigation plan if public health concerns are reported.”

Attendance of outdoor ‘Hoos sports is allowed, with up to 30% of the venue capacity or 1,000 spectators (whichever is less).

COVID-19 cases at the university soared in late February, reaching a peak seven-day average of over 110 cases. As of March 10, that number has plummeted to under 4.

