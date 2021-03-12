UVA ACC tournament game canceled due to COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Atlantic Coast Conference announced that the Georgia Tech vs. Virginia ACC men’s basketball tournament semifinal game has been canceled.

According to the ACC, the cancellation is due to a positive COVID-19 test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Virginia men’s basketball program.

The game was scheduled to be played today at 6:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech now advances to the ACC Tournament championship game and will play the winner of the Florida State vs. North Carolina game that will be played at 8:30 p.m.

