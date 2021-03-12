Advertisement

UVA ACC tournament game canceled due to COVID-19

Virginia Tech's Keve Aluma (22) is guarded by Virginia's Sam Hauser (10) and Sam Hauser (10)...
Virginia Tech's Keve Aluma (22) is guarded by Virginia's Sam Hauser (10) and Sam Hauser (10) during the second half of the University of Virginia - Virginia Tech NCAA college basketball game in Blacksburg Va. Saturday January 30 2021. (AP Photo / MATT GENRTY, The Roanoke Times, Pool)(Source: MATT GENTRY PHOTOS, THE ROANOKE TIMES/The Roanoke Times)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Atlantic Coast Conference announced that the Georgia Tech vs. Virginia ACC men’s basketball tournament semifinal game has been canceled.

According to the ACC, the cancellation is due to a positive COVID-19 test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Virginia men’s basketball program.

The game was scheduled to be played today at 6:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech now advances to the ACC Tournament championship game and will play the winner of the Florida State vs. North Carolina game that will be played at 8:30 p.m.

