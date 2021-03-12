ValleyFest to be held in September

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce announced ValleyFest; Shenandoah Valley Beer and Wine Festival will take place on September 18, 2021.

The event will be held on the slopes of Massanutten Resort and feature beer, wine and ciders, as well as live music, food and crafts, a press release from the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce says.

The press release says COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed for the event, and tickets will go on sale starting in May.

If you purchased a ticket for last year’s event, your ticket will be honored on September 18, 2021.

