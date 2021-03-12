VSP investigating alleged non-fatal, officer-involved shooting in Warren Co.

WARREN COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Virginia State Police say they are investigating a non-fatal officer-involved shooting that happened in Warren County on Thursday evening.

Officials say at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force was conducting an undercover narcotics operation involving a drug courier who arrived from Baltimore, Maryland. Officials say the drug courier is a 32-year-old male and did not release additional details on his identity.

Officials say the operation was taking place in a parking lot in the 9800 block of Winchester Road near the I-66 interchange in Front Royal.

Virginia State Police (VSP) say as the task force members attempted to take the drug courier into custody, he attempted to flee in his vehicle and hit one of the task force investigators, knocking him to the ground.

VSP officials say the remaining task force investigators fired at the suspect as he fled the scene. The suspect vehicle allegedly ran off the roadway and went up an embankment before coming to a stop, and the drug courier suffered a serious, but non-life-threatening, gunshot wound and was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment.

VSP says the task force investigator that was struck by the suspect vehicle suffered minor injuries and was transported to Warren Memorial Hospital for treatment.

VSP reports one of the task force investigators who fired his weapon is a Virginia State Police special agent assigned to the Culpeper Field Office and has been placed on leave pending the investigation, per state police policy.

The investigation remains ongoing. Stay with WHSV for updates.

