Alzheimer’s Association releases their 2021 Facts and Figures Report

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Alzheimer’s Association released new findings in their Facts and Figures Report.

The results show an estimated 6.2 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s and 150,000 of those are in Virginia. However, that number is expected to rise to 190,000 by 2025.

Marie Kolendo, the senior executive director of the Central and Western and Greater Richmond Alzheimer’s Association, said a special report found that discrimination is a barrier for Alzheimer’s care.

Kolendo said nationwide studies suggest the results found 36% of Black Americans and 18% of Hispanic Americans believe that discrimination would be a barrier to Alzheimer’s care. The study added that half of Black Americans report they have experienced healthcare discrimination and 50% of non-white caregivers have experienced discrimination in healthcare settings.

The results also found many minority communities want healthcare providers who understand their experiences and backgrounds, but doubt this will be the case.

“There still is work to be done to address racial and ethnic disparities,” Kolendo said. “It is very important that every individual feel comfortable going and reaching out to their medical providers and receiving high quality care.”

Kolendo said if a patient experiences discrimination, they may be deterred from seeking medical care which will cause health problems.

She said there needs to be more diversity in care that reflects the demographics of those who have the disease, and said the association is working to solve this problem.

If you wish to view these facts and figures you can find them here.

The Alzheimer’s Association has a help line available 24/7: 800-272-3900.

