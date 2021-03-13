Bridgewater earns road win at Ferrum Friday night

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater College football team earned a 26-16 win at Ferrum Friday night.

Bridgewater running back Demetreus Jalepes ran for a pair of touchdowns and quarterback Noah Beckley added 96 yards on the ground to pace the Eagles’ offensive attack.

Bridgewater improves to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in ODAC play. BC’s next scheduled game is March 26 at home against Shenandoah.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.