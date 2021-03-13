Hair stylists, barbers wish to be bumped up to Phase 1C of vaccination to keep clients safe

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Thousands of Virginians are getting vaccinated each day, but one group of workers is on the very bottom of the list to get the shot.

Hair stylists and barbers are not included in Phase 1C of vaccination, but still see multiple clients a day to make ends meet. Bristles Stylist Nicci Apperson says she was stunned when she learned she would not fall into at least Phase 1C.

“I was a little shocked because we’re in people’s faces, we can’t 6-foot distance people,” Apperson said. “We’re right up in your face, so I think we should be a little above on the list, not obviously above medical field people but we should be up there because we see strangers almost daily.”

Back in May 2020, salons and barbershops were some of the first businesses to reopen. It was a priority high on the governor’s list. “As far as how to start opening up these businesses, barber shops are going to be at the top of my list, I can promise you that,” Governor Ralph Northam said back in April.

Those working at barbershops and salons are now at the bottom of the list.

“I think if you think about salon workers, hairdressers, barbers...they are not in a position of being able to socially distance,” Dr. Costi Sifri with University of Virginia Health said.

Dr. Sifri says the argument of being essential comes into play. “I hate to make it a value-based discussion, but I think it is something that many people find important and valuable.”

Apperson says she wants to get vaccinated in order to make clients feel more comfortable. “We want to make clients feel safer because we’re in your face, we’re touching you, we’re together more than 15 minutes, sometimes a couple of hours.”

Dr. Sifri says even though hairdressers do not fall into any of the phases, he thinks vaccination is not far off for them. “My hope is if the vaccine supply is as we’re hoping it will be is that we’ll be able to move fairly quickly through 1C into the general population.”

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.