JMU falls to Drexel in OT in CAA semifinals

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s basketball team lost to Drexel, 79-76, in overtime Friday night in the semifinals of the CAA Tournament at Elon’s Schar Center.

JMU built a 10-point lead at halftime before Drexel stormed back in the second half. The Dragons outscored the Dukes, 26-7, in the third quarter to take a 55-46 lead into the fourth quarter. JMU rallied in the final frame and forced overtime after Kiki Jefferson scored with 20.1 seconds remaining.

Drexel outscored JMU, 14-11, in the extra period to claim victory and advance to Saturday’s CAA title game where the Dragons will play Delaware for the conference crown and an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Jefferson led JMU in scoring with a career-high 31 points, 24 of them coming after halftime, to go along with 11 rebounds. Drexel’s Keishana Washington led all scorers with 35 points, also a career-high.

James Madison drops to 14-10 overall. The Dukes now wait to find out if they will earn a bid to the WNIT. The bracket is expected to be released Monday or Tuesday of next week.

